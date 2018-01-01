Neil Petch

Neil Petch

Guest Writer
Chairman, Virtugroup

Neil Petch is the Chairman at Virtugroup.

With a history of business successes, Neil is well known in the UAE and beyond as a visionary entrepreneur with a passion for helping others establish and grow their own businesses. 

Neil founded Virtuzone in 2009 and quickly established it as the region’s leading company formation expert, before launching Virtugroup, a holding company that has a wider mandate of supporting startups from establishment; to successful market entry; and all the way through to exit.

Neil is also the Chairman of GMG, which was established in 2010 with offices in Dubai and London. The DIFC-regulated GMG provides brokerage services for commercial and investment banks globally.

Neil’s most recent venture is PrimalMD, a launch in the health sector focussing on helping doctors transform their patient’s lives by addressing the root cause of illness rather than simply treating the symptoms.

More From Neil Petch

What To Expect From The UAE's New Business Ownership Rules
UAE

What To Expect From The UAE's New Business Ownership Rules

Opening up the UAE mainland to overseas entrepreneurs will undoubtedly attract more business to our shores, increasing the country's GDP and further cementing its reputation as an investor-friendly country that is open for business.
7 min read
The Pros And Cons Of Ignoring Your Competition (And How It Can Affect Your Startup's Success)
Competitive Advantages

The Pros And Cons Of Ignoring Your Competition (And How It Can Affect Your Startup's Success)

Start by knowing your business inside out- that way you'll be aware whether a bit of competitor knowledge will be a help or hindrance.
8 min read
The How-To: Making The Right Hiring Decisions For Your UAE Startup
Hiring

The How-To: Making The Right Hiring Decisions For Your UAE Startup

Identifying the right moment to hire is the key differentiator between a failed startup and a successful business.
8 min read
Out-Of-Office: Why A 'Work Anywhere' Culture Can Benefit Your Business
Remote Workforce

Out-Of-Office: Why A 'Work Anywhere' Culture Can Benefit Your Business

Remote working delivers improvements in employee health and well-being, productivity, staff retention and overheads.
8 min read
The How-To: Market Research On A Tight Budget
Market Research

The How-To: Market Research On A Tight Budget

Before investing significant money and time in your startup, you need to know your market as best you can.
8 min read
How Small Companies Can Look Big
SMEs

How Small Companies Can Look Big

Outsourcing mundane tasks allows leaders to focus their time and energy on building a new enterprise.
8 min read
The How-To: Building An Exit Strategy For Your Business (Even Before You Start)
Growth Strategies

The How-To: Building An Exit Strategy For Your Business (Even Before You Start)

It seems strange to be planning to exit your business before you even get started. But this is something that all savvy entrepreneurs do when preparing to launch a new company.
8 min read
Likeability Matters: Why First Impressions Count In Business
Human Resources

Likeability Matters: Why First Impressions Count In Business

In the business world, how you come across can make all the difference.
8 min read
Do Life Partners Make Good Business Partners?
Starting a Business

Do Life Partners Make Good Business Partners?

The advantages of becoming a 'copreneur', a phrase increasingly used to describe entrepreneur couples.
8 min read
The Business Lessons Hidden Behind Internet Headlines
Social Media

The Business Lessons Hidden Behind Internet Headlines

How to employ statistics shared on the internet as an instrument offering laser precision.
7 min read
Aligned For Growth: Dubai Is A Hotbed Of Opportunity For Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurial ecosystems

Aligned For Growth: Dubai Is A Hotbed Of Opportunity For Entrepreneurs

In the four years up to 2016, the UAE digital and technology sector saw 234 private investment deals amounting to over US$1.1 billion, while in 2016, the UAE topped the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) league table in both value and number of tech deals.
8 min read
Building Up A Startup Hub: Dubai Is Committed To New Businesses
startup hub

Building Up A Startup Hub: Dubai Is Committed To New Businesses

Defining the concept of the startup hub is the first step in determining whether a city is among the next top tech towns.
8 min read
What Will VAT Mean For Companies In The UAE?
Tax Reform

What Will VAT Mean For Companies In The UAE?

We explore how accountants will benefit from the introduction of VAT in the GCC in 2018.
7 min read
Businesses Without Offices: Putting Teleworking Into Practice
Growth Strategies

Businesses Without Offices: Putting Teleworking Into Practice

Office-less working. Working from home. Telecommuting. Teleworking. Whatever you call it, it's definitely on the rise.
8 min read
There's An App For That: Seven Apps Entrepreneurs Should Make Use Of
Apps

There's An App For That: Seven Apps Entrepreneurs Should Make Use Of

The advent of business applications is bringing systems and solutions that were once the preserve of large organizations right into the palm of your hand.
9 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.