Nicholas Resendez

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of Grindez & uALREADY

Nicholas Resendez is an internet entrepreneur, developer and security researcher, providing security research to Apple, Microsoft, AT&T and U.S Department of Defense. He attended University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, where he studied information technology and marketing. He holds a real-estate license.

https://nicholasresendez.com

Technology

Blockchains Are the New App Stores

The future of the digital creator economy calls for never-seen-before metaverse experiences.

