Nicholas Wagner

Nicholas Wagner

Guest Writer
Chief Human Resources Officer at Smart AdServer

Nicholas Wagner joined Smart AdServer in December 2015 as chief human resources officer. For three years before that, he served as Criteo’s HR director for Europe and Latin America. During that period Criteo experienced hyper-growth and went public on the NASDAQ. Wagner has more than ten years of experience managing HR teams across countries, and has served a wide array of tech-driven companies. He graduated from l’Institut des Etudes Politiques de Paris (Sciences Po) in 2002. 

More From Nicholas Wagner

Hiring Brilliant Jerks Can Cost You the Culture That Brought Success
Hiring

Hiring Brilliant Jerks Can Cost You the Culture That Brought Success

It may take time, but involve everyone, and find the right fit.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.