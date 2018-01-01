Nicole Lee

Snapchat
Snapchat CEO Throws Shade at Facebook's Poor Data Practices
CE-Oh no he didn't!
Amazon
Amazon Is Doing What It Does Best: Making Lots and Lots of Money
From the Echo to Prime to Music, Amazon is raking it in.
Deleting Facebook Is Easier Said Than Done
It's not that simple.
Employee Sues Google for 'Illegal' Confidentiality Policies
The company allegedly runs an internal spying program and even prohibits employees from writing a novel about working in Silicon Valley.
Facebook Officially Expands Beyond the Like With Reactions
Now, in addition to the thumbs-up Like we're all familiar with, there's Love, Haha, Wow, Sad and Angry.
Virtual Reality
Meet the iPhone Case That Can Turn Into a Virtual-Reality Headset
There are plenty of other phone-compatible VR headsets out there, but most of them are still pretty clunky.
Instagram Adds New Features to Direct Messaging
The improvements include threaded messaging.
Facebook Is Getting Ready to Roll Out New Events Features
The social network wants be your all-in-one event calendar.