Nicole Lee

Snapchat CEO Throws Shade at Facebook's Poor Data Practices
Snapchat CEO Throws Shade at Facebook's Poor Data Practices

CE-Oh no he didn't!
Amazon Is Doing What It Does Best: Making Lots and Lots of Money
Amazon Is Doing What It Does Best: Making Lots and Lots of Money

From the Echo to Prime to Music, Amazon is raking it in.
Deleting Facebook Is Easier Said Than Done
Deleting Facebook Is Easier Said Than Done

It's not that simple.
Facebook Adds Nearly Everything Snapchat Does to Its Main App
Facebook Adds Nearly Everything Snapchat Does to Its Main App

Oh snap.
Employee Sues Google for 'Illegal' Confidentiality Policies
Employee Sues Google for 'Illegal' Confidentiality Policies

The company allegedly runs an internal spying program and even prohibits employees from writing a novel about working in Silicon Valley.
Facebook Officially Expands Beyond the Like With Reactions
Facebook Officially Expands Beyond the Like With Reactions

Now, in addition to the thumbs-up Like we're all familiar with, there's Love, Haha, Wow, Sad and Angry.
Meet the iPhone Case That Can Turn Into a Virtual-Reality Headset
Meet the iPhone Case That Can Turn Into a Virtual-Reality Headset

There are plenty of other phone-compatible VR headsets out there, but most of them are still pretty clunky.
Instagram Adds New Features to Direct Messaging
Instagram Adds New Features to Direct Messaging

The improvements include threaded messaging.
Facebook Is Getting Ready to Roll Out New Events Features
Facebook Is Getting Ready to Roll Out New Events Features

The social network wants be your all-in-one event calendar.
