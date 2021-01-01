Signing out of account, Standby...
Nida Leardprasopsuk
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Nida Leard Consulting & Coaching
Nida Leardprasopsuk is a business consultant, mindset coach and former Fortune 500 executive with more than two decades of experience. She helps high-achieving and purpose-driven coaches, consultants, experts, thought leaders and service providers reinvent, innovate and become a category of one.
How to Collapse Time and Fast Forward to Success
Life is short, and time is the most precious resource we have, so how do we create and live the life we want sooner rather than later?
