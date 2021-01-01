Nida Leardprasopsuk

Nida Leardprasopsuk

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Nida Leard Consulting & Coaching

Nida Leardprasopsuk is a business consultant, mindset coach and former Fortune 500 executive with more than two decades of experience. She helps high-achieving and purpose-driven coaches, consultants, experts, thought leaders and service providers reinvent, innovate and become a category of one.

https://www.nidaleard.com

Follow Nida Leardprasopsuk on Social

LinkedIn Instagram Book

Latest

Success Strategies

How to Collapse Time and Fast Forward to Success

Life is short, and time is the most precious resource we have, so how do we create and live the life we want sooner rather than later?

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like