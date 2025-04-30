Nik Kinley
Bio
Nik Kinley is a leadership consultant, assessor, and coach based in London, with over 35 years
of experience working with some of the world's largest companies. As an award-winning author,
he has written eight books, the most recent of which is The Power Trap: How Leadership
Changes People and What To Do About It.
