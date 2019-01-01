Nikhil Kedambadi

Nikhil Kedambadi

Head-administration, Branding & Marketing, Ronkel Media Education & Research Institute and Ronkel School of Film Business & Entrepreneurship

More From Nikhil Kedambadi

How to Learn Music Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

How to Learn Music Entrepreneurship

Musicians have begun to realize that their dreams are possible through the discipline of entrepreneurship, a discipline that allows for individuality and creativity
3 min read