Nisha Ahluwalia

Guest Writer

Vice President of Marketing at PagerDuty

Nisha is vice president of marketing, responsible for all things marketing including generating demand, building the PagerDuty brand and our community activities. She comes to PagerDuty with strong software-as-a-service experience, having built and managed several marketing functions at RingCentral and Cisco WebEx. Before she got into marketing, Nisha got her bachelors of science in Computer Science from San Jose State University.