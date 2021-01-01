Signing out of account, Standby...
Nona Walia
Journalist and Writer
Nona Walia is a successful journalist and writer. She’s the author of The Art of Mental Toughness: Survival Lessons from the Pandemic. A motivational expert, she is passionate about helping people live their lives in the best possible way. A wellness warrior and a wellness blogger, Walia has done certified online course on Science of Well-Being from the Yale University. She runs a Wellness Channel on YouTube. She has worked with The Times of India for 24 years as a Senior Assistant Editor and is also the acclaimed writer of many articles for Thrive Global.
Latest
The Rise Of Anti-hustle Culture
The pandemic slowed on-the-go, overworked, grind-till-you-get-tired hustlers. We are witnessing a wave of anti-hustle culture in the year of great resignation. Will 2022 bring new work-life patterns for wellbeing?
