Oleg Krot

Oleg Krot

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Managing Partner at TECHIIA Holding

Oleg Krot is an investor, serial entrepreneur and expert in technology. He is one of the managing partners of TECHIIA holding, which unites more than 10 international technology businesses that he and his partner have started since 2012.

https://techiia.com

Follow Oleg Krot on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Growth Strategies

5 Ways to Scale a Business That Seems Like It's Reached Its Limit

Any business can be made more efficient by using these proven methods.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like