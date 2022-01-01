Oleksandr Andrieiev

Oleksandr Andrieiev

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO at Jelvix | Global Technology Partner

Oleksandr Andrieiev built a $3.6M/year software dev agency from scratch. Jelvix is an IT consultancy that helps businesses accelerate digital transformation and push their industries forward through our unique blend of world-class enterprise engineering, design, and technology consulting services.

Growing a Business

3 Key Lessons From a Business on the Front Lines of War

It's important to always reimagine employee experience, keep up with the trends and evaluate client satisfaction.

