Signing out of account, Standby...
Oleksandr Andrieiev
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO at Jelvix | Global Technology Partner
Oleksandr Andrieiev built a $3.6M/year software dev agency from scratch. Jelvix is an IT consultancy that helps businesses accelerate digital transformation and push their industries forward through our unique blend of world-class enterprise engineering, design, and technology consulting services.
Follow Oleksandr Andrieiev on Social
Latest
3 Key Lessons From a Business on the Front Lines of War
It's important to always reimagine employee experience, keep up with the trends and evaluate client satisfaction.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Eric 'ERock' Christopher
CEO of BizFamousTM Media Group - Executive Producer - Entrepreneur
-
Chris Kille
Chief Executive Officer at Elevate Outsourcing
-
Anna Johansson
Freelance writer
-
-
Gaby Yitzhaek Tegen
CEO & Founder
-
Rhea Ong Yiu
Partner and management consultant at LIVEsciences
-
Dmitry Dragilev
Founder @ TopicRanker.com
-
Hila Levy-Loya
VP of Customer Success & Experience at monday.com