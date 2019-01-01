Olga Andrienko is the head of global marketing at SEMrush. Andrienko has expanded SEMrush brand visibility worldwide, producting more than 90 percent year to year growth from top 10 new markets. She currently leads all SEMrush branding across over 50 countries. In 2018 she was listed among the 25 most influential women in digital marketing by TopRank. She speaks at major marketing conferences and her statements on online user behavior have appeared in publications like Business Insider and the Washington Post.