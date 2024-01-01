Oli Cook

Bio

Oli Cook is the co-founder and CEO of ekko, a fintech business with a mission to make every financial transaction a force for good. With a focus on Sustainability-as-a-Service, ekko empowers financial institutions to integrate sustainability into their current service offering. With a strong background as a product and commercial leader at financial giants like HSBC and challenger scale ups like Metro Bank and Avantia, Oli and his co-founders identified a transformative opportunity to harness the trillions of financial transactions made each day to have a positive impact on the planet, through reforestation, carbon compensating, and many more biodiversity

initiatives. This insight led to the creation of ekko, a platform designed to enable businesses and banks to drive meaningful change in a cost-effective, revenue-generating manner.