Omar Chihane is the founder and CEO of Englease.com, a MENA-based online English language school, offering live, unlimited, and accredited English classes around the clock. Chaine holds an MBA from London Business School and has had a very successful corporate-level career in learning and development and sales management with multinational companies, such as Siemens, Nokia, and Microsoft, where he led both regional and global business units, achieving sales targets that exceeded US$100 million dollars and leading functions responsible for upskilling over 15,000 people.