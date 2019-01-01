My Queue

Omer Khan

Omer Khan

Guest Writer
CEO and Cofounder, VividTech

About Omer Khan

Omer Khan is CEO and cofounder of Silicon Valley-based VividTech, a provider of advanced interactive voice response (IVR) technology. He possesses more than 15 years' experience in call center engineering, as well as conversational artificial intelligence (AI). He has consulted for Apple, Barclays, AT&T and blockchain ventures. Khan has taken part in Google and Microsoft accelerator programs, and his views on business and technology have appeared in Forbes and Business Insider.

