Oren Boiman is the founder and CEO of Magisto, a popular video storytelling platform with over 85 million users. An award-winning computer vision and machine-learning expert, Boiman has 27 patents for his work developing Magisto’s artificial intelligence “storyengine.” His technology automatically identifies and crafts emotionally impactful video stories from photos and video.
Millennials
Failure and Authenticity: Why Millennials Succeed At Marketing
Millennials seem to have the tightest grasp on which marketing tactics meet these new expectations and are successful with today's consumers, mainly because they are today's consumers.