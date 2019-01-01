My Queue

Osama Ashri

Osama Ashri

Contributor
Founder, Saudi Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Lab (SEE Lab)

About Osama Ashri

Osama Ashri is the founder of Saudi Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Lab (SEE Lab), which aims to accelerate the growth of entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Wadi Makkah Ventures. Previously, Osama has assumed multiple leadership roles dedicated to cultivating regional entrepreneurship ecosystems. His publications include Navigating Saudi Arabia's Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, The Role of Universities as Catalysts within Entrepreneurial Ecosystems, and The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor of Saudi Arabia.

More From Osama Ashri

On The Fast Track: Saudi Arabia's Entrepreneurship Ecosystem
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

On The Fast Track: Saudi Arabia's Entrepreneurship Ecosystem

According to the 2019 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report, around 76.3% of the adult population in Saudi Arabia has perceived good opportunities to start a business– with the percentage ranking second highest out of 49 countries analyzed.
10 min read