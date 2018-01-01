Pamela Wasley

Venture Capital
VC Funding's Gender Gap Is Hurting the Marketplace
There's no single reason why women-led companies struggle to secure VC investors. But for the first time, multiple platforms exist to help bridge the distance.
Growth Strategies
3 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn from Global Companies
Growing companies can learn a lot by studying the strategies of Disney, Coca-Cola, Microsoft and other global business giants.
Business Partnership
8 Critical Considerations for Choosing the Right Business Partner
A partnership is just like a marriage, so it's best to choose a partner wisely to skip the painful divorce.
CFO
What to Expect from a Part-Time CFO
A part-time CFO focuses on key financial elements, rather than day-to-day details of the business.
Selling a Business
3 Reasons You Should Sell Your Business
Owners who ponder over selling their business do not always do so out of financial desperation or trouble but usually because they are looking for the next opportunity.