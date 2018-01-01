Pamela Wasley

Guest Writer
CEO at Cerius Executives
Pamela Wasley is CEO at Cerius Executives, an on-demand executive placement firm for companies of every size and industry. She is a serial entrepreneur who has personally sold two companies and is an expert at helping companies develop higher shareholder value through the strategic development of rapid growth and profitability opportunities.

More From Pamela Wasley

VC Funding's Gender Gap Is Hurting the Marketplace
Venture Capital

There's no single reason why women-led companies struggle to secure VC investors. But for the first time, multiple platforms exist to help bridge the distance.
5 min read
3 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn from Global Companies
Growth Strategies

Growing companies can learn a lot by studying the strategies of Disney, Coca-Cola, Microsoft and other global business giants.
6 min read
8 Critical Considerations for Choosing the Right Business Partner
Business Partnership

A partnership is just like a marriage, so it's best to choose a partner wisely to skip the painful divorce.
4 min read
What to Expect from a Part-Time CFO
CFO

A part-time CFO focuses on key financial elements, rather than day-to-day details of the business.
4 min read
3 Reasons You Should Sell Your Business
Selling a Business

Owners who ponder over selling their business do not always do so out of financial desperation or trouble but usually because they are looking for the next opportunity.
5 min read
