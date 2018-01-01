Co-Founder at TSD

An IIM Dropout, came out with this idea when there were no smartphones or Facebook and people were only using orkut,Pankaj Rahul Singh foresaw the future of the digital media in India 8 years ago.A marketing specialist with 10+ years of experience in the field of Digital & Social Media, Sports Management, Media & Marketing, and Mr. Singh has been an expert in driving Corporate Strategies, Business Development & Marketing. He also oversees all domestic and international operations focusing on the development and execution of a world-class, customer-driven organization. He has previously worked with ICFDS, Brazilian Soccer Schools & FTV. This True Sports Lover is a master in monetization of sports properties, international events and has successfully handled many big sporting campaigns in his career.