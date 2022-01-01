Signing out of account, Standby...
Pat Brady
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Former Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party
Pat Brady is the former chair of the Illinois Republican Party and a former federal and state prosecutor.
Should Businesses Be Punished for Their Social Stances? That's for Consumers to Decide, Not Government.
As a conservative, I am opposed to many of my party's recent efforts to target businesses for their actions on social issues. Consumers should have the sole power to reward or punish businesses for their stances.
