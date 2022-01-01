Pat Brady

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Former Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party

Pat Brady is the former chair of the Illinois Republican Party and a former federal and state prosecutor.

Regulations

Should Businesses Be Punished for Their Social Stances? That's for Consumers to Decide, Not Government.

As a conservative, I am opposed to many of my party's recent efforts to target businesses for their actions on social issues. Consumers should have the sole power to reward or punish businesses for their stances.

