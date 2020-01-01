Pat Flynn

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Founder and CEO, Smart Passive Income

About Pat Flynn

Pat Flynn is a father, husband and entrepreneur who lives and works in San Diego, CA. He owns several successful online businesses and is a professional blogger, keynote speaker, Wall Street Journal best-selling author, and host of the 'Smart Passive Income' and 'AskPat' podcasts.

What I Learned About Business and Human Connection From Live Streaming for 100 Straight Days
I started going live on YouTube every day at the same time to give my audience something to look forward to. Little did I know it would ignite an incredible community of business professionals.
