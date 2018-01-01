Patricia Schiff Estess

Management Buzz 04/03
Energy consulting services; hiring your parents
Leadership
Who Should Be On Your Board?
Let's face it: Not every family member is cut out to be on your board of directors.
Leadership
It Does The Business Good
Philanthropy could help your family as much as it benefits others.
Leadership
The Daughter Also Rises
Women are taking over the family business; their initiative is the key.
Leadership
Selling the Family Business
Is it time for the family and the business to go their separate ways?
Growth Strategies
Establishing an Open-Door Policy
When nonfamily employees talk, listen.
Growth Strategies
Stop Complaining About Your Business!
You need to vent--but bringing too much home from the office can spark resentment.
Leadership
When Your Parents Want to Retire
When your parents are ready to leave the family business, be there to help them.
Growth Strategies
Giving Stock to the Next Generation
Are you gifting stock to the younger generation for the right reasons?
Growth Strategies
Leaving Business Back at the Office
If the family business is seeping its way into every off-hours conversation, it's time to draw the line on shop talk.
Growth Strategies
Smart Stock Strategies for Family Businesses
Every relative seems to want a piece of the family business pie--don't let your business be a casualty of these shareholding squables.
Growth Strategies
Solving "Ego" Problems in Your Family Business
Don't let sparring egos tear the family business apart.
Growth Strategies
Runnning a Multi-Family Business
Working together can get complicated when two or more families run a single business.
Growth Strategies
Good Company
Are you next in line to own the family business? Don't go it alone--peer groups can help.
Growth Strategies
Your Business After Divorce
Promise to love, honor and cherish your business--even if you share it with your ex-spouse.