Patricia Schiff Estess

More From Patricia Schiff Estess

Management Buzz 04/03

Management Buzz 04/03

Energy consulting services; hiring your parents
2 min read
Who Should Be On Your Board?
Leadership

Who Should Be On Your Board?

Let's face it: Not every family member is cut out to be on your board of directors.
5 min read
It Does The Business Good
Leadership

It Does The Business Good

Philanthropy could help your family as much as it benefits others.
5 min read
The Daughter Also Rises
Leadership

The Daughter Also Rises

Women are taking over the family business; their initiative is the key.
5 min read
Selling the Family Business
Leadership

Selling the Family Business

Is it time for the family and the business to go their separate ways?
6 min read
Establishing an Open-Door Policy
Growth Strategies

Establishing an Open-Door Policy

When nonfamily employees talk, listen.
5 min read
Stop Complaining About Your Business!
Growth Strategies

Stop Complaining About Your Business!

You need to vent--but bringing too much home from the office can spark resentment.
5 min read
When Your Parents Want to Retire
Leadership

When Your Parents Want to Retire

When your parents are ready to leave the family business, be there to help them.
6 min read
Giving Stock to the Next Generation
Growth Strategies

Giving Stock to the Next Generation

Are you gifting stock to the younger generation for the right reasons?
6 min read
Leaving Business Back at the Office
Growth Strategies

Leaving Business Back at the Office

If the family business is seeping its way into every off-hours conversation, it's time to draw the line on shop talk.
6 min read
Smart Stock Strategies for Family Businesses
Growth Strategies

Smart Stock Strategies for Family Businesses

Every relative seems to want a piece of the family business pie--don't let your business be a casualty of these shareholding squables.
6 min read
Solving "Ego" Problems in Your Family Business
Growth Strategies

Solving "Ego" Problems in Your Family Business

Don't let sparring egos tear the family business apart.
5 min read
Runnning a Multi-Family Business
Growth Strategies

Runnning a Multi-Family Business

Working together can get complicated when two or more families run a single business.
5 min read
Good Company
Growth Strategies

Good Company

Are you next in line to own the family business? Don't go it alone--peer groups can help.
6 min read
Your Business After Divorce
Growth Strategies

Your Business After Divorce

Promise to love, honor and cherish your business--even if you share it with your ex-spouse.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.