Patrick Bet-David

VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur Network Contributor
Patrick Bet-David teaches the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and personal development while inspiring people to break from limiting beliefs or other constraints and achieve their dreams. It has been referred to as “the best channel for entrepreneurs.” Learn more from Patrick's invaluable expertise and check out Patrick's new book Drop Out And Get Schooled: The Case For Thinking Twice About College.

How Many of These 14 Common Negotiating Mistakes Do You Make?
Negotiating

How Many of These 14 Common Negotiating Mistakes Do You Make?

You might not even know you're messing up.
2 min read
8 Ways to Pick a Great Name for Your Business
Business Name

8 Ways to Pick a Great Name for Your Business

It's just as important as naming your baby.
2 min read
10 Things You Must Do Before Becoming an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurship

10 Things You Must Do Before Becoming an Entrepreneur

Lay the groundwork for your success.
2 min read
How to Turn Content Into an Actual Product
Content Strategy

How to Turn Content Into an Actual Product

How these successful companies turned information into profit.
2 min read
3 Tips to Crush Your Next Job Interview
Interviewing

3 Tips to Crush Your Next Job Interview

What you can do before, during and after an interview to make sure you land the job you want.
2 min read
Why Learning to Deal With Pressure Could Literally Save Your Life
pressure

Why Learning to Deal With Pressure Could Literally Save Your Life

Don't let the grind of life and business wear you down.
2 min read
The 4 Main Reasons Why People Change
Change

The 4 Main Reasons Why People Change

To many people, "change" is one of the scariest words in the dictionary. But how does it actually happen?
2 min read
What's the Most Important Trait You Can Have as an Entrepreneur?
Traits

What's the Most Important Trait You Can Have as an Entrepreneur?

The number one thing that can separate you from your coworkers and competitors.
2 min read
Tennis Great Andy Roddick Explains Why You're Never the Most Important Person in the Room
Sports

Tennis Great Andy Roddick Explains Why You're Never the Most Important Person in the Room

How the former world No. 1 developed his network and business sense.
2 min read
Do You Have the 7 Qualities of a Great Leader?
Leadership Qualities

Do You Have the 7 Qualities of a Great Leader?

Good leaders can have different styles, but they tend to share these things in common.
2 min read
3 Tips to Become a Better Leader
Leadership

3 Tips to Become a Better Leader

Influence the people you lead.
2 min read
10 Challenges Every Entrepreneur Will Face
Overcoming Obstacles

10 Challenges Every Entrepreneur Will Face

Know what is coming and how to beat it.
2 min read
8 Reasons People Hate Math (and Why You Should Love It)
Math

8 Reasons People Hate Math (and Why You Should Love It)

It's more than just a dreaded subject in school.
2 min read
Why You Shouldn't Try to Be the Next Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg
Silicon Valley

Why You Shouldn't Try to Be the Next Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg

Not everyone can be a Silicon Valley sensation, and not everyone should be.
2 min read
7 Mistakes Sales Managers Make That Cost Them Time, Money and Employees
Ready for Anything

7 Mistakes Sales Managers Make That Cost Them Time, Money and Employees

Plus, how to avoid these mistakes in your own role.
2 min read
