Director of Marketing & Business Development, Financial Services Segment

Patrick Lastennet is director of marketing and business development, for the financial services segment at Interxion. He has extensive expertise gained from launching a multi-lateral trading facility (MTF), managing major product development projects and market data integrations, and possesses a deep understanding of the electronic trading business as well as large-scale IT transformation projects within Financial Services Industry.

Prior to joining Interxion, Lastennet spent years in a range of senior positions with NYSE Euronext. As head of technology sales and partnerships, he was responsible for the launch of the NYSE Arca Europe MTF. As director of technology and projects for the European Market Data Division of NYSE Euronext, he oversaw the delivery of all European market data services for Euronext and Liffe markets. He also headed the Group’s European MiFID IT work stream and the global delivery of new market data feed platforms across the group.

He started his career at Reu