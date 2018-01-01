Patrick Schock

Patrick Schock

Patrick Schock is Campaign Manager at Bizness Apps.

More From Patrick Schock

6 Common Problems for Marketing Agencies and How to Fix Them
Marketing

6 Common Problems for Marketing Agencies and How to Fix Them

Thanks to huge developments like mobile technology, social media and Big Data, marketing is an entirely different environment.
12 min read
How Criticism Can Save Your Small Business
Small Businesses

How Criticism Can Save Your Small Business

Don't let your mistakes get you down. Instead, use them to your advantage.
5 min read
10 Offline Marketing Strategies That Still Work Today
Marketing

10 Offline Marketing Strategies That Still Work Today

With social media and the internet, sometimes we forget the effectiveness of traditional marketing methods.
5 min read
9 Social Media Tips for Your Small Business
Social Media

9 Social Media Tips for Your Small Business

A strong social network can become an asset for any business.
9 min read
9 Apps That Help Improve Productivity
Productivity Tools

9 Apps That Help Improve Productivity

It's not just information that makes smartphones so important, they also allow us to become more productive in our daily lives.
4 min read
Capitalizing on the Millennial Love of Mobile Apps
Mobile Apps

Capitalizing on the Millennial Love of Mobile Apps

Younger people use smartphones a lot and engagement with mobile apps is soaring.
2 min read
Why You Need High Quality Apps to Stay Relevant
Mobile Apps

Why You Need High Quality Apps to Stay Relevant

Small businesses investing in mobile need to make sure their apps make it into the magic two-dozen or so apps that customers use regularly.
3 min read
5 Questions to Ask Before Developing a Mobile App
Mobile Apps

5 Questions to Ask Before Developing a Mobile App

If you're considering starting a mobile app for your business, make sure you do it right. This guide can help.
3 min read
10 Tips for Marketing on a Shoestring Budget
Marketing Strategies

10 Tips for Marketing on a Shoestring Budget

There are several things you can do to grow your business without ruining your budget.
4 min read
Mobile Marketing That Makes Sense
Mobile Marketing

Mobile Marketing That Makes Sense

Customers are now searching for and viewing their favorite businesses on their phones much more often than their desktops computers.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.