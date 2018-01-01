Patrick Schock

Marketing
6 Common Problems for Marketing Agencies and How to Fix Them
Thanks to huge developments like mobile technology, social media and Big Data, marketing is an entirely different environment.
Small Businesses
How Criticism Can Save Your Small Business
Don't let your mistakes get you down. Instead, use them to your advantage.
Marketing
10 Offline Marketing Strategies That Still Work Today
With social media and the internet, sometimes we forget the effectiveness of traditional marketing methods.
Social Media
9 Social Media Tips for Your Small Business
A strong social network can become an asset for any business.
Productivity Tools
9 Apps That Help Improve Productivity
It's not just information that makes smartphones so important, they also allow us to become more productive in our daily lives.
Mobile Apps
Capitalizing on the Millennial Love of Mobile Apps
Younger people use smartphones a lot and engagement with mobile apps is soaring.
Mobile Apps
Why You Need High Quality Apps to Stay Relevant
Small businesses investing in mobile need to make sure their apps make it into the magic two-dozen or so apps that customers use regularly.
Mobile Apps
5 Questions to Ask Before Developing a Mobile App
If you're considering starting a mobile app for your business, make sure you do it right. This guide can help.
Marketing Strategies
10 Tips for Marketing on a Shoestring Budget
There are several things you can do to grow your business without ruining your budget.
Mobile Marketing
Mobile Marketing That Makes Sense
Customers are now searching for and viewing their favorite businesses on their phones much more often than their desktops computers.