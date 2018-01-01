Patty Pacelli

Patty Pacelli

Patty Pacelli is an editor, author, entrepreneur, wife and mother of two adult children, one with an autism-spectrum disorder. She promotes autism awareness on the board of directors of the Seattle Children’s Autism Guild and advocates for young adults like her son Trevor to achieve their career dreams and contribute their exceptional talents to the workforce.

More From Patty Pacelli

4 Qualities of People With Autism That Could Benefit Your Business
Hiring

4 Qualities of People With Autism That Could Benefit Your Business

If you're seeking employees with intense focus and attention to detail, consider a candidate with autism.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.