Paul Burke

Paul Burke

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Directions of Business Operations at Groupshop

Paul Burke is a generalist, builder, and Director of Operations at Groupshop.

https://www.groupshop.co/

Follow Paul Burke on Social

Latest

Entrepreneurs

What Type of Entrepreneur Are You?

Modern stereotypes of entrepreneurs, how people can consider what kind of entrepreneur they are, and how the type of entrepreneur you are will impact how you run your business.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like