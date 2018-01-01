Paul Evans

Paul Evans

Guest Writer
Speaker, writer and consultant
Paul Evans speaks, writes and consults in the area of accelerated achievement. He started his first business at the age of 20, a fitness center, and has been focused on growth and results ever since. Evans's turning point came through tragedy. The loss of his wife when their son was five weeks old created an intense focus to live with purpose. His mission is to help people get more done, in less time, more accurately.

More From Paul Evans

The Answers to These 4 Questions Are the Keys to Maxing Your Productivity
Ready for Anything

The Answers to These 4 Questions Are the Keys to Maxing Your Productivity

We asked 100 successful entrepreneurs how they maximize productivity. Here's what we learned.
4 min read
Self-Discipline for the Entrepreneur
Self Improvement

Self-Discipline for the Entrepreneur

Bottom line -- keep your word.
2 min read
3 Steps to Get More Done in Less Time
Ready for Anything

3 Steps to Get More Done in Less Time

These simple tricks will allow you to manager your time better and become more productive.
4 min read
7 Mental Blocks Preventing Your Success
Entrepreneur Mindset

7 Mental Blocks Preventing Your Success

You don't have to let self-doubt, fear and lack of focus complicate your life and stagnate your business growth.
4 min read
4 Attributes That Set Entrepreneurs Apart From Employees
Entrepreneur Mindset

4 Attributes That Set Entrepreneurs Apart From Employees

If you can't tolerate the risk needed to reach the reward, you're not ready to start your own business -- yet.
5 min read
Potential Is Only the Beginning
Motivation

Potential Is Only the Beginning

You must realize it's up to you to make the most of your talents -- and to be honest with yourself so you can improve upon your shortcomings.
3 min read
5 Tips for a Winning Presentation
Public Speaking

5 Tips for a Winning Presentation

Get a handle on your fear of public speaking by focusing on creating value with your content and cultivating an appreciation for your audience.
3 min read
3 Reasons the Imposter Syndrome is Valid (And How to Fix It)
Imposter Syndrome

3 Reasons the Imposter Syndrome is Valid (And How to Fix It)

The name alone makes us shudder, but the only way to overcome the fear of being found out is by confronting it head-on.
5 min read
The 2 Unbreakable Laws of Public Speaking
Public Speaking

The 2 Unbreakable Laws of Public Speaking

When you're at the podium, character and content are everything.
5 min read
5 Mistakes to Avoid When Starting Your First Business
Startup Mistakes

5 Mistakes to Avoid When Starting Your First Business

A new entrepreneur's 'fast-success' launch of a fitness center proved to have some unhealthy aspects.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.