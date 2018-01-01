Paul Evans

Ready for Anything
The Answers to These 4 Questions Are the Keys to Maxing Your Productivity
We asked 100 successful entrepreneurs how they maximize productivity. Here's what we learned.
Self Improvement
Self-Discipline for the Entrepreneur
Bottom line -- keep your word.
Ready for Anything
3 Steps to Get More Done in Less Time
These simple tricks will allow you to manager your time better and become more productive.
Entrepreneur Mindset
7 Mental Blocks Preventing Your Success
You don't have to let self-doubt, fear and lack of focus complicate your life and stagnate your business growth.
Entrepreneur Mindset
4 Attributes That Set Entrepreneurs Apart From Employees
If you can't tolerate the risk needed to reach the reward, you're not ready to start your own business -- yet.
Motivation
Potential Is Only the Beginning
You must realize it's up to you to make the most of your talents -- and to be honest with yourself so you can improve upon your shortcomings.
Public Speaking
5 Tips for a Winning Presentation
Get a handle on your fear of public speaking by focusing on creating value with your content and cultivating an appreciation for your audience.
Imposter Syndrome
3 Reasons the Imposter Syndrome is Valid (And How to Fix It)
The name alone makes us shudder, but the only way to overcome the fear of being found out is by confronting it head-on.
Public Speaking
The 2 Unbreakable Laws of Public Speaking
When you're at the podium, character and content are everything.
Startup Mistakes
5 Mistakes to Avoid When Starting Your First Business
A new entrepreneur's 'fast-success' launch of a fitness center proved to have some unhealthy aspects.