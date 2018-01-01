Paul Ford is the vice president of product and marketing at SendGrid, a leading email-delivery platform. SendGrid delivers over 15 billion customer-engagement emails each month for online customers such as Pinterest, Spotify, Uber and FourSquare as well as many traditional enterprise customers.
Email Marketing
4 Common Email Marketing Misconceptions . . . Demystified
'Mine is bigger than yours' is simply not the way to go.
Email Marketing
6 Ways to Increase the Success of Your Holiday-Email-Marketing Campaign
Businesses should consider the following tips for what it can and should do to improve the odds of its holiday emails being opened and clicked on.