Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, 30-year Franchise Industry Professional
Paul Segreto is the CEO of Franchise Foundry, a franchise-consulting company specializing in working with emerging brands, and host of the weekly internet radio show Franchise Today. For more than three decades, he has exclusively served the franchise industry as a senior-level corporate executive, consultant and coach, advocate, multi-unit franchisee, area developer and franchisor.

More From Paul Segreto

Millennials Casting for Careers Should Consider Franchises
Millenials

Millennials Casting for Careers Should Consider Franchises

Franchises are a quick route to an established business. Energetic millennials are good candidates for business ownership but only if the fit is right
2 min read
To Be or Not to Be a Franchisee: 3 Key Questions to Consider
Starting a Franchise Business

To Be or Not to Be a Franchisee: 3 Key Questions to Consider

Consider your personality and approach to business matters to determine if you're ready to start your own company or purchase a franchise.
3 min read
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Franchise
Franchises

5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Franchise

With dissatisfying careers and back-to-back layoffs, many people are choosing to take control of their personal and professional future by exploring franchise opportunities. Consider these five tips when looking at franchises.
4 min read
