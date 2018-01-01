Paul Segreto

Guest Writer

Entrepreneur, 30-year Franchise Industry Professional

Paul Segreto is the CEO of Franchise Foundry, a franchise-consulting company specializing in working with emerging brands, and host of the weekly internet radio show Franchise Today. For more than three decades, he has exclusively served the franchise industry as a senior-level corporate executive, consultant and coach, advocate, multi-unit franchisee, area developer and franchisor.