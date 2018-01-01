Paula Rizzo is an Emmy Award-winning television producer and founder of the productivity site ListProducer.com. She's excited about her upcoming book, Listful Thinking: Using Lists to be More Productive, Highly Successful and Less Stressed.
Organization
Make Your Daily To-Do List the Night Before
In entrepreneurship, there are often too many distractions and fires to put out in the morning.
Procrastination
4 Situations When Procrastination Beats Bold Action
You are way ahead when you learn to recognize the right time to put things off for a little while longer.
Personal Growth
The Power of Saying 'No'
Start valuing your time, stop feeling like you are missing out, and learn how and why to say no.
Time Savers
Trash These 5 Time Wasters
Maximize your productivity by skipping these common distractions.
Productivity Tools
How To Tap Into Your Personal Productivity Style
Once you find your productivity sweet spot, you can tailor your day around it.
Time Management
Track Your Time to Get More Done
As entrepreneurs getting the most out of our time is crucial. Tracking how long tasks will actually makes the difference in getting more done.
Starting a Business
5 Ways to Make Time for Your Side Hustle
Here are some time-management tricks you can use to get everything done, while working a 9-to-5 job.
Lists
The Checklist to Becoming a Faster Learner
Here's how you can quickly consume information and learn new skills faster.
Organization
How a Pro and Con List Will Boost Your Business
Sometimes it's tough to keep on top of all the 'what if's' when it comes to your business. A pro and con list can help with that.
Lists
The Must-Use Checklist for Getting Stuff Done Before the Holidays
The holidays should be a time to unwind, relax and visit with family. But all too often it means catching up on work for entrepreneurs.
Organization
The 3 Lists Every Entrepreneur Must Make
Lists help entrepreneurs stay focused and organized -- two habits imperative for a successful venture.