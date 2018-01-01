Paula Rizzo

Paula Rizzo

Guest Writer
Producer and Founder of ListProducer.com

Paula Rizzo is an Emmy Award-winning television producer and founder of the productivity site ListProducer.com. She's excited about her upcoming book, Listful Thinking: Using Lists to be More Productive, Highly Successful and Less Stressed. 

Make Your Daily To-Do List the Night Before
Organization

In entrepreneurship, there are often too many distractions and fires to put out in the morning.
1 min read
4 Situations When Procrastination Beats Bold Action
Procrastination

You are way ahead when you learn to recognize the right time to put things off for a little while longer.
3 min read
The Power of Saying 'No'
Personal Growth

Start valuing your time, stop feeling like you are missing out, and learn how and why to say no.
3 min read
Trash These 5 Time Wasters
Time Savers

Maximize your productivity by skipping these common distractions.
4 min read
How To Tap Into Your Personal Productivity Style
Productivity Tools

Once you find your productivity sweet spot, you can tailor your day around it.
4 min read
Track Your Time to Get More Done
Time Management

As entrepreneurs getting the most out of our time is crucial. Tracking how long tasks will actually makes the difference in getting more done.
3 min read
5 Ways to Make Time for Your Side Hustle
Starting a Business

Here are some time-management tricks you can use to get everything done, while working a 9-to-5 job.
4 min read
The Checklist to Becoming a Faster Learner
Lists

Here's how you can quickly consume information and learn new skills faster.
4 min read
How a Pro and Con List Will Boost Your Business
Organization

Sometimes it's tough to keep on top of all the 'what if's' when it comes to your business. A pro and con list can help with that.
4 min read
The Must-Use Checklist for Getting Stuff Done Before the Holidays
Lists

The holidays should be a time to unwind, relax and visit with family. But all too often it means catching up on work for entrepreneurs.
3 min read
The 3 Lists Every Entrepreneur Must Make
Organization

Lists help entrepreneurs stay focused and organized -- two habits imperative for a successful venture.
4 min read
