Pedro Lacerda is the Senior Vice President and an Executive Team Member at TASC Outsourcing, where he spearheads innovative hiring solutions for businesses across the region. With a wealth of experience spanning over 25 years in global management and sales, Pedro has held key roles in leading HR consulting and outsourcing firms worldwide. His career has seen him contribute to renowned companies such as Kelly Services, Crystal Lagoons, Hays Group, and Randstad Group, spanning across 10 different countries in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Pedro's expertise lies in company turnarounds, green field implementations, team building, restructuring, cost control, process engineering, and strategic execution. With a multicultural and service-oriented approach, he excels in working closely with C-level clients and partners. Pedro holds a master's degree in international economy and has completed a senior executive program from IESE Business School and Tias University. Additionally, he is recognized as a career and business coach, a multiplier leader, and a former world-class field hockey referee.