Pete Canalichio

Pete Canalichio

Guest Writer
Managing Partner, Licensing Brands, Inc.
Pete Canalichio is the author of Expand, Grow, Thrive, a brand expansion and licensing strategist, expert witness and TEDx speaker. An instructor at Mercer, Canalichio founded the LASSO Academy, dedicated to building the competency of organizations in the field of brand expansion and extension.

More From Pete Canalichio

Extend Your Brand's Reach With Licensing
Brands

Extend Your Brand's Reach With Licensing

The practice has prospered for nearly a century, and the playbook is dogeared, yet many brand owners hesitate.
4 min read
How This Offline Brand That Started in 1996 Reached 500 Million Downloads in the Smartphone Era
digital branding

How This Offline Brand That Started in 1996 Reached 500 Million Downloads in the Smartphone Era

Pokemon developed Go to engage the brand's fans in a way that approached addiction.
6 min read
Licensing Another Brand's Name Could Help Your Company Grow
Brand Licensing

Licensing Another Brand's Name Could Help Your Company Grow

Brand licensing benefits small to midsize companies looking for their customer.
4 min read
Envisioning Success Is Your Best First Step to Making Your Dreams a Reality
Success Strategies

Envisioning Success Is Your Best First Step to Making Your Dreams a Reality

Picture vividly in your mind what your success will look like. It's tough mental work but success takes real work.
8 min read
7 Gauges to Monitor on Your Brand-Expansion Dashboard
Branding

7 Gauges to Monitor on Your Brand-Expansion Dashboard

Making a name for yourself means you have to stay on top of your game.
4 min read
6 Steps to Qualifying a Prospective Licensee
Licensing

6 Steps to Qualifying a Prospective Licensee

Before you sign on the dotted line, make sure you know a lot about the company you're doing business with.
4 min read
How Much in Royalties Could You Generate Through Licensing?
Licensing

How Much in Royalties Could You Generate Through Licensing?

What are the riches within your brand waiting to be exploited? And what are you waiting for?
3 min read
Market Research Is Key to Recognizing Licensing Opportunities
Licensing

Market Research Is Key to Recognizing Licensing Opportunities

Done carefully, licensing allows brands to leapfrog into new products and markets with little investment.
4 min read
The 10 Most Common Brand Licensing Mistakes
Licensing

The 10 Most Common Brand Licensing Mistakes

Licensing is a potentially lucrative path for product development and marketing but also a complex, often fraught, partnership.
8 min read
To Build a Great Licensing Partnership, Discuss Expectations Early
Licensing

To Build a Great Licensing Partnership, Discuss Expectations Early

A brand license works best when the licensors and licensees understand what to expect from each other. Misunderstandings are frustrating and costly.
5 min read
How Landing a Brand Licensing Deal Can Boost Manufacturers
Marketing Edge

How Landing a Brand Licensing Deal Can Boost Manufacturers

A choice a brand licensing deal can quantum jump a manufacturer to the next level.
3 min read
3 Pitfalls to Avoid in Licensing Agreements
Licensing

3 Pitfalls to Avoid in Licensing Agreements

Of course your lawyer has to review your licensing contract but make certain you know what the lawyer may not.
3 min read
Brand Licensing Provides More Outlets for Profit and Exposure
Licensing

Brand Licensing Provides More Outlets for Profit and Exposure

By finding a partner, a company can strategically compete with competitors and expand to new products and locations.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.