Peter Scocimara

Sr. Director Global Support, Google for Work

Peter "Scotch" Scocimara joined Google in 2010 and manages the operations teams that deliver support, programs and services for Google Apps for Work’s customers and partners globally. Scotch brings over 20 years experience managing sales, marketing, network and support operations for high growth Internet and SaaS services including: WebEx Communications, Excite@Home, LiveOps and Ooma. He also founded a consumer medical device company which he led from product concept to market launch and to an eventual sale to Philips.

Scotch earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in International Relations from Brown University.