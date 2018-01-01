Phil LeBeau

Ford
Ford Doubling Silicon Valley Workforce in Push Toward Self-Driving Cars
The Michigan-based automaker announced plans to accelerate its development of self-driving cars, as it races to keep up with its traditional competitors and technology companies alike.
Hertz
Hertz Signs Rental Deals With Uber and Lyft
With these deals Uber and Lyft drivers will be able to rent Hertz vehicles for longer periods such as several weeks or months.
Reward Programs
For Frequent Fliers, Using Miles Is Getting Easier
According to the latest Switchfly Reward Seat Availability Survey of more than 7,000 domestic and international flights that are scheduled from June through October, 76.6 percent offer reward seats.
Cars
Tesla's New Model Makes History With Perfect Score From Consumer Reports
The P85D is 'unlike anything we've ever seen,' said Consumer Reports' head of automotive testing.
Cars
Drivers Don't Use Half of the High-Tech Features Offered in Cars, Study Shows
A look at the tech innovations drivers want and don't want.
Airlines
Airlines Are Freeing Up More Frequent Flier Seats
This is something frustrated fliers will find hard to believe, but it appears to be true.
Hyperloop
Elon Musk's Hyperloop Moves Closer to Becoming Reality
This time, a company wants to build it over a five-mile stretch in California.