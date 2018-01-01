Phil LeBeau

Phil LeBeau

Phil LeBeau is an auto and airline industry reporter at CNBC.

More From Phil LeBeau

Ford Doubling Silicon Valley Workforce in Push Toward Self-Driving Cars
Ford

Ford Doubling Silicon Valley Workforce in Push Toward Self-Driving Cars

The Michigan-based automaker announced plans to accelerate its development of self-driving cars, as it races to keep up with its traditional competitors and technology companies alike.
3 min read
Hertz Signs Rental Deals With Uber and Lyft
Hertz

Hertz Signs Rental Deals With Uber and Lyft

With these deals Uber and Lyft drivers will be able to rent Hertz vehicles for longer periods such as several weeks or months.
2 min read
For Frequent Fliers, Using Miles Is Getting Easier
Reward Programs

For Frequent Fliers, Using Miles Is Getting Easier

According to the latest Switchfly Reward Seat Availability Survey of more than 7,000 domestic and international flights that are scheduled from June through October, 76.6 percent offer reward seats.
3 min read
Tesla's New Model Makes History With Perfect Score From Consumer Reports
Cars

Tesla's New Model Makes History With Perfect Score From Consumer Reports

The P85D is 'unlike anything we've ever seen,' said Consumer Reports' head of automotive testing.
3 min read
Drivers Don't Use Half of the High-Tech Features Offered in Cars, Study Shows
Cars

Drivers Don't Use Half of the High-Tech Features Offered in Cars, Study Shows

A look at the tech innovations drivers want and don't want.
3 min read
Airlines Are Freeing Up More Frequent Flier Seats
Airlines

Airlines Are Freeing Up More Frequent Flier Seats

This is something frustrated fliers will find hard to believe, but it appears to be true.
3 min read
Elon Musk's Hyperloop Moves Closer to Becoming Reality
Hyperloop

Elon Musk's Hyperloop Moves Closer to Becoming Reality

This time, a company wants to build it over a five-mile stretch in California.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.