Healthcare
How to Make Sure You're Paying for What You Need With Health Care
Phil Town does some of the research so you can choose the best option when selecting a health plan.
Credit Scores
See Your Credit Score Jump Up Dramatically With These Easy Tips
By making an effort to pay outstanding balances and prevent debt from piling up, you will see a difference in your credit.
Personal Finance
Avoid These Major Money-Draining Habits for People in Their 30s
Set good precedents for your financial health.
Real Estate
Thinking of Buying Property? Here's Why Continuing to Rent May Be Your Smartest Choice.
Though it can be costly paying a set fee, renting can have its advantages.
Investing
The Advantage of the Small, Independent Investor
A small investor can have unique advantages in terms of agility and number of options.
Investments
What Signs to Look Out for When Reading Shareholder Letters
Phil Town points out a few markers to take note of when reviewing these occasional correspondences.
Investing
Where to Start Investing If You Are Still Paying Off Student Loans
On average, today's graduates typically enter the workforce with nearly $40,000 in student debt.
Investing
Here's the Closest Way to Successfully Time the Stock Market
Many an investor has tried to gain an advantage over the market.
Investing
The Healthy Investing Habits to Start Doing in Your 30s
With these money tips, you're on your way to seeing triple and quadruple your savings.
Investing
What to Look for on Profit and Loss Statements When Investing
This important little statement can offer significant insights into a company's performance.
Personal Finance
These Apps Can Help You Grow Your Wealth From Your Smartphone
Here are some helpful apps that can help you manage your investments, earn a good credit score and more.
Finance
If You Want to Get Rich, Trust in the Power of Compound Interest
If you're looking to double -- then triple -- your investments, look no further than compounding.
Personal Finance
7 Habits to to Help You Make Smarter Money Decisions
Establishing good behaviors, like focusing on the rewards of savings over products, can help you down a positive path.
Cryptocurrency
Still Considering Investing in Cryptocurrency? Here's What You Need to Know.
The crypto markets are known for their unpredictable swings.
Investing
When Facing a Stock Market Crash, Here's How to Still Make Money
Is your investment strategy prepared for a big, sharp dip?