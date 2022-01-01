Phillip Klein

Phillip Klein

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Co-Founder

Phillip Klein is the co-founder and CEO of FinLync, a global fintech company founded in 2015 with a mission to give corporate treasurers and finance professionals complete, direct control of their data.

https://www.finlync.com

Follow Phillip Klein on Social

Latest

Finance

Get Ready for a Talent Migration From Banks to Fintech

Here's what that means for the already flourishing fintech ecosystem.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like