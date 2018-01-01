Polly Schneider Traylor

Polly Traylor is a former high-tech magazine journalist with CIO and The Industry Standard, among others. She writes about business, health care and technology from Golden, Colorado.

More From Polly Schneider Traylor

Why Your Business Needs an Operations Plan
Starting a Business

Why Your Business Needs an Operations Plan

If you're sailing your boat without a rudder, you're going to lose control when the water gets rough. A growing business needs a sound operations plan to survive.
5 min read
Social Advertising: Like, Share, Retweet ... Buy?
Marketing

Social Advertising: Like, Share, Retweet ... Buy?

Companies are turning to social media as the next frontier for advertising -- and even small businesses can afford to get in on the action.
5 min read
The Buzz Behind Those Tech Buzzwords
Technology

The Buzz Behind Those Tech Buzzwords

In our piece on hot tech trends, we explained the cloud, crowdsourcing and other tricky terms. Now, we tackle those big concept buzzwords that likely get thrown around your office.
6 min read
Behind the Buzz: Five Tech Trends, Defined
Technology

Behind the Buzz: Five Tech Trends, Defined

Do you want to know, once and for all, what the cloud is? Here's our take on those technology terms you keep hearing, but may not quite understand.
5 min read
Growing Your Business the Six Sigma Way
Growth Strategies

Growing Your Business the Six Sigma Way

The well-known philosophy for pleasing customers and growing sales makes sense even for small businesses.
5 min read
Does Your Website Make Customers Cringe?
Technology

Does Your Website Make Customers Cringe?

The trick to a successful e-commerce site is making transactions easy and enjoyable for customers.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.