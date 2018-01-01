Polly Schneider Traylor

Polly Traylor is a former high-tech magazine journalist with CIO and The Industry Standard, among others. She writes about business, health care and technology from Golden, Colorado.
Starting a Business
Why Your Business Needs an Operations Plan
If you're sailing your boat without a rudder, you're going to lose control when the water gets rough. A growing business needs a sound operations plan to survive.
Marketing
Social Advertising: Like, Share, Retweet ... Buy?
Companies are turning to social media as the next frontier for advertising -- and even small businesses can afford to get in on the action.
Technology
The Buzz Behind Those Tech Buzzwords
In our piece on hot tech trends, we explained the cloud, crowdsourcing and other tricky terms. Now, we tackle those big concept buzzwords that likely get thrown around your office.
Technology
Behind the Buzz: Five Tech Trends, Defined
Do you want to know, once and for all, what the cloud is? Here's our take on those technology terms you keep hearing, but may not quite understand.
Growth Strategies
Growing Your Business the Six Sigma Way
The well-known philosophy for pleasing customers and growing sales makes sense even for small businesses.
Technology
Does Your Website Make Customers Cringe?
The trick to a successful e-commerce site is making transactions easy and enjoyable for customers.