Pooja Agarwal

Freelancer, Entrepreneur.com

Spends the day scouring updates on Technology, Social Media, and Startups for Entrepreneur India and reads books in the night. Also worked as Social Media Manager and Content Writer for over 25 brands across industries.

More From Pooja Agarwal

Why Venture Capital isn't Everyone's Cup of Tea
Venture Capital

85% of today's most successful companies were funded by the modern venture capital ecosystem but success also depends largely on knowing when to say 'yes' or 'no'
4 min read
This is How Small business Owners are Making it Big with Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding

One should spend time and resources on the pitch video as it is the single most important tool that will be used in the campaign
5 min read
What Is Online Reputation Management And Why Does It Matter
Online Reputation Management

The need to find a way out of the puddle created by bad reviews, comments, defamation, and rumors gave birth to Online Reputation Managers
5 min read
Why is Quora Everyone's New Favorite
Social Media Business Growth

Here's why Quora has become the place for those who want some serious traffic on their business websites
4 min read
