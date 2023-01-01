Pooja Kholsa

Chief Innovation Officer

Pooja Khosla, Ph.D., is Chief Innovation Officer at Boulder, Colo.-based Entelligent. She helped develop Entelligent's Smart Climate technology and additional climate risk-related products with partners such as Societe Generale and UBS. She has extensive experience in predictive modeling, microfinance, and designing impact investment tools.

