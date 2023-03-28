Want to Be More Sustainable? 4 Ways To Take Advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act

How going green can put you in the black.

By Pooja Kholsa

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The physical effects of climate change, including extreme weather events or the financial impacts of a climate transition, such as carbon penalties and taxes, are particularly disruptive to small businesses, which have fewer options for hedging uncertainty and risk.

Moreover, regulators and capital markets are pushing businesses to steer their choices toward sustainability. But this has created some measures of "greenflation" – inflation caused by efforts to comply with climate objectives.

But some of the climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act offer small businesses a way to de-risk their climate change vulnerabilities.

"The sustainability agenda drives innovation that can lower prices on various items and incentivize new business ventures and job creation," says Ben Preston, a senior policy researcher at RAND Corp.

Here are four ways you can climate-proof your business and bolster profits.

Related: Do You Qualify For These Green Tax Breaks? Tips from a Top Accountant.

Take advantage of tax credits

The act provides tax incentives on purchases of electric vehicles, solar panels, and wind turbines. For example, there's a $7,500 tax credit for new EVs and a federal tax credit of 30 percent (or up to $1,000) on charging equipment. Eligibility is targeted to the lower-end of the market for U.S.-made vehicles: The credit is limited to new cars costing up to $55,000; used cars with a price tag of up to $25,000; and SUVs, trucks, and vans up to $80,000. For commercial EVs, the credits range from $7,500 to $40,000, depending on vehicle weight.

Retrofit outdated facilities

New funding for research and development in renewable energy technologies can also be used to retrofit facilities to be more energy efficient or expand operations. The new law offers building owners and lessees that bring commercial buildings up to a specific energy-efficient standard a tax deduction of $5 per square foot. The deduction applies to both the cost of constructing new commercial buildings as well as the cost of retrofitting older buildings.

Reduce supply chain risks

Some incentives encourage startups and small businesses to adopt sustainable supply chain practices such as reducing waste and energy consumption, sourcing from local suppliers, and using eco-friendly packaging. Specifically, the law increases small businesses' refundable research and development tax credit to $500,000 from $250,000. Also significant: Small businesses can use that credit to reduce payroll taxes and other expenses.

Boost alternative energy sources

Preston notes there are two types of sustainable businesses: Those that operate sustainably and those that produce goods and services that help other companies to be sustainable. The law seeks to broaden American businesses in sustainable technologies such as solar, wind, carbon capture, and hydrogen by offering targeted tax incentives aimed at manufacturing U.S.-sourced materials for batteries, solar and wind parts, and technologies like carbon capture systems and electrolyzers to make hydrogen.

In addition, the law creates a new Clean Energy and Sustainability Accelerator that will underwrite state and local institutions that support clean energy and the use of distributed zero-emission technologies like heat pumps and solar and EV charging facilities. The accelerator plans to prioritize over half of its investments for disadvantaged communities.

With consumers steering demand toward more sustainable products and businesses, entrepreneurs and investors are prioritizing sustainable projects and companies helping to green the economy. A combination of tax breaks and government spending can help small businesses take advantage of the new opportunities – and potentially boost revenues and profits.

Pooja Kholsa

Chief Innovation Officer

Pooja Khosla, Ph.D., is Chief Innovation Officer at Boulder, Colo.-based Entelligent. She helped develop Entelligent's Smart Climate technology and additional climate risk-related products with partners such as Societe Generale and UBS. She has extensive experience in predictive modeling, microfinance, and designing impact investment tools.

Related Topics

News and Trends Climate Change Going Green green entrepreneur Inflation reduction act

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all
Business News

These Are the Most and Least Affordable Places to Retire in The U.S.

The Northeast and West Coast are the least affordable, while areas in the Mountain State region tend to be ideal for retirees on a budget.

By Madeline Garfinkle

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

By Jason Fiefer

Culture

Remote Work Doesn't Have To Suffocate Your Company Culture. Here's How to Foster a Stellar Digital Culture

How do you encourage creativity and out-of-the-box thinking digitally? By fostering a dynamic and supportive company culture.

By Ron Sheth

Business News

Leaked Documents Show Twitter Has Been Prioritizing 35 'VIP' Accounts

The list reportedly includes a slew of different public figures.

By Emily Rella

Legal

How to Negotiate a Commercial Agreement Like a Pro

No matter the industry, negotiating is crucial to finding the fairest deal possible.

By Mital Makadia