Climate Change
Major U.S. Study Says Unchecked Climate Change Will Shrink the Economy Significantly
President Trump insists climate change isn't happening, but the U.S. government says it is and it's very bad.
Climate Change
UN Warns Climate Change May Doom Us, but Nobel Committee Suggests Taxing Pollution Might Save Us
The latest and most pessimistic warning about climate catastrophe came the same day as the Nobel Prize committee honored two economists for their work exploring potential solutions.
Virtual Reality
'This Is Climate Change' Tells an Urgent Message Via Virtual Reality
Whether you're selling a product or a societal warning like global warming, VR is the wave of the future.
The Digest
With $72 Million in Funding, the Entrepreneur Behind Beyond Meat Pursues Innovation Over Profit
Ethan Brown put everything he had into founding the company, which has seen major successes with its plant-based 'meat' that's loved by Bill Gates.
Sustainability
Here's How to Save the Planet and Make a Profit
You don't have to be Captain Planet to save the planet for future generations -- and you can make a profit doing it.
Climate Change
4 Reasons Business Leaders Should Support the Paris Climate Accord
Entrepreneurs see problems as opportunities. Avoiding a climate catastrophe is the biggest business opportunity in the world.
Sustainability
Want to Save Trees? Print More, HP Claims.
HP, trying to jumpstart its once-mighty consumer printing business, is investing in sustainable forests and making ink cartridges out of recycled plastic from Haiti.
Cars
How This $28 Million Startup Hopes to Save the World With 3D Printing
Divergent 3D, founded by a one-time investor and two-time entrepreneur, holds patents on technologies that allow carmakers to print vehicles.
Government
Business Leaders Slam Trump's Decision to Withdraw From Paris Climate Agreement
Elon Musk, Mark Cuban and Mark Zuckerberg are among those who spoke out.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk: I'm Departing Trump's Councils
After President Donald Trump announced the U.S. will pull out of the accord on climate change, Musk followed through with what he tweeted yesterday.
Philanthropy
Don't Wait to Determine Your Legacy: 4 Steps to Start Today
To maximize your startup's social impact, make sure it has a philanthropic vision from the start.