Climate change is causing more frequent and intense extreme weather events, resulting in widespread adverse impacts and related losses and damages to nature, structures, people, and businesses alike. Risks of severe weather and the resulting economic impacts are making business leaders' decisions about where they locate their business and its resources critical.

But what can entrepreneurs and other business leaders do? Thankfully, we have some answers. Join us for a free webinar, How Business Leaders Can Prepare for Climate Change Other Costly Risks, produced by Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Entrepreneur.

Moderator and Entrepreneur Expert-in-Residence Terry Rice will lead a lively discussion with Hilary Doe, the state of Michigan's Chief Growth Officer. Doe will outline some of the biggest threats businesses face from climate change and other costly location-based risks, while offering tips, tools, strategies business leaders can take to help mitigate those risks.

Attendees of this webinar will:

Understand how climate change affects business operations and the economic consequences it brings.

Discover the key factors for assessing and managing risks at your business locations to minimize environmental and economic threats.

Learn strategies to develop and implement plans that protect your business from climate-related disruptions.

Explore how to collaborate with government and industry partners to access resources and funding that help reduce climate risks.

Recognize the importance of purpose-driven work in attracting and retaining younger talent.

Join us for the How Business Leaders Can Prepare for Climate Change Other Costly Risks webinar, which will take place live on Wednesday, October 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET | 12:30 p.m. PT.