According to the survey, about 31 per cent of the respondent companies have disclosed their net-zero targets while 49 per cent companies have increased their energy consumption from renewable sources.

In an effort to achieve net-zero emission target by 2070, 51 per cent of the top-100 companies have disclosed on a voluntary basis about carbon emissions, PwC India survey said.

Meanwhile 31per cent of the companies disclosed their net zero targets.

"51 per cent of India's top 100 listed companies by market capitalisation disclosed their Scope 3 data for FY23 despite it being a voluntary disclosure in Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)," said the report, 'Navigating India's Transition to Sustainability.'

The report analysed publicly accessible BRSR reports of top 100 companies (Nifty 50 companies and NEXT 50 listed companies) and their response to the regulatory requirement of mandatory reporting under the BRSR for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

The Government and regulators have introduced new regulations pertaining to environmental, social and governance (ESG) for businesses. The transition to BRSR Core positions the nation as a frontrunner in the global transition towards a more credible and transparent sustainability reporting landscape.

This, it added, "sheds light on how Indian businesses are taking a step further in ESG reporting as Scope 3 emissions are crucial to understand an entity's net zero journey."

Sambitosh Mohapatra, Partner & Leader, ESG, PwC India said, "With the BRSR becoming a mandatory report for businesses, ESG considerations have become key strategic priorities in boardroom discussions. This is a testimony of the enhanced awareness of the importance of sustainability and responsible business practices."

Further, the report stated that a total of 44 per cent of the top 100 listed companies conducted the life-cycle assessment of their products or services, 89 per cent of the companies disclosed their information on leadership indicators.

The key initiatives which led to a reduction in emissions included transitioning to energy-efficient technologies such as LEDs, adopting efficient air-conditioning, ventilation, and heating systems, shifting to renewable sources for securing energy needs, purchasing carbon offsets, and entering into off-site power purchase agreements.