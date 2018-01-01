Prabhakar Chaudhary

Though he is from the engineering background, he has spend most of his time working for the team that builds great products @HALRobotics. He is focused on working with enterprises to make use of IoT to solve their specific problems.
He has 15 years of professional career working in the technology world. During this time, he has built dozens of products, enterprise applications and led many business units. He believes that in order for companies to stay relevant in today’s world, they have to push product innovation faster and harder.
Logistics
Shifting Patterns: The Future of Logistics Industry in India
Technical innovations so far have the potential to remove most of the frictions in logistics world
IoT
How IoT is Transforming the Pharmaceutical Industry?
IoT can help pharmaceutical companies figure out the logistics, shipping and the transit conundrum