About Prachi Laud
With over 16 years of experience in the field of architecture and interior designing, Prachi has been actively working in the hospitality design and residential projects. She has worked closely with the leading developers while working with iConcepts, a leading interior design studio in Mumbai. She is constantly trying to carry forward this spirit of design as the creator at Light Doctor.
More From Prachi Laud
Challenges
Seven Ways How Entrepreneurs Can Tackle Initial Challenges While Setting Up Their Start-ups
"Your network is what determines your net worth" this is what we all have to understand