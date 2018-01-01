Pranav Jain

Pranav Jain

Independent Automobile Consultant

Being an avid believer of futuristic technologies, I aim to challenge the status quo by assisting and consulting ambitious automotive companies. My lateral thinking & ability to dig solutions equipped by deep understanding of the sector & its scopes, are the strengths I bring to the table for a company that is looking to disrupt & optimize its resources.

More From Pranav Jain

3 Lessons Every Auto Policymaker Must Learn From China
Manufacturing

3 Lessons Every Auto Policymaker Must Learn From China

Though Chinese automobile manufacturers may not have had exemplary reach in the 1990s, but they will become a monopolistic player as the world embraces future mobility.
5 min read
How Indian Auto Component Manufacturers Can Move Towards Bigger Markets
Automobile

How Indian Auto Component Manufacturers Can Move Towards Bigger Markets

Tricks how Indians can lead the world in auto component manufacturing
4 min read
How Can India Benefit from the Shift in Mobility?
Mobility

How Can India Benefit from the Shift in Mobility?

Mobility, in future, will be seen not only as a transporter of people and goods but also as a service
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.