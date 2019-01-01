An entrepreneur who loves to face challenges and never gives up on his dreams....Believes to go "One more round" as "Pain is Temporary while Pride is Forever". A motivated individual who feels every problem has a solution, thinks BIG and is passionate about the work he does...Looks for Opportunity in Adversity, and keeps on moving forward come what may, as it goes: "When the going gets tough, the tough gets going..."
Prasan Surana has a vast insight on fuel retailing and the hardships people face while carrying fuel for stationary equipment. Our startup, FillNow, typically focuses on this aspect.
About Prasan Surana
Clean Energy
How the Clean Energy Fuels Alternatives Are Affecting the Diesel Market
On an average, 1 liter of Diesel weighs 835 gms. Diesel consist for 86,2% of carbon, or 720 gms of carbon per liter diesel, hence, needs to go