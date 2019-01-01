My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Prasan Surana

Prasan Surana

Contributor
Founder & CEO, Synergy Green Diesel

About Prasan Surana

An entrepreneur who loves to face challenges and never gives up on his dreams....Believes to go "One more round" as "Pain is Temporary while Pride is Forever". A motivated individual who feels every problem has a solution, thinks BIG and is passionate about the work he does...Looks for Opportunity in Adversity, and keeps on moving forward come what may, as it goes: "When the going gets tough, the tough gets going..."

Prasan Surana has a vast insight on fuel retailing and the hardships people face while carrying fuel for stationary equipment. Our startup, FillNow, typically focuses on this aspect. 

More From Prasan Surana

How the Clean Energy Fuels Alternatives Are Affecting the Diesel Market
Clean Energy

How the Clean Energy Fuels Alternatives Are Affecting the Diesel Market

On an average, 1 liter of Diesel weighs 835 gms. Diesel consist for 86,2% of carbon, or 720 gms of carbon per liter diesel, hence, needs to go
6 min read