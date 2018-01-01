Guest Writer

CEO and Founder of Cazena

Prat Moghe is a big data entrepreneur with nearly 20 years of experience inventing next-generation products and building strong teams in the technology sector. As SVP of strategy, products, and marketing at Netezza, Moghe led a 400-person team that launched the latest generation Netezza appliance, which led the market in price and performance. Netezza was acquired by IBM for $1.7 billion in 2010.