Priya Krishnan

Priya Krishnan

Guest Writer
CEO, Founding Years Learning Solution
Priya Krishnan is the Founder & CEO of Founding Years Learning Solutions, parent company of The Little Company and KLAY Prep Schools & Daycare, together India’s largest chain of Premium Corporate  Daycares with presence in Delhi NCR; Bangaluru; Mumbai, Hyderabad & Guntur.

More From Priya Krishnan

Gender-balanced Workforce Ensures Better Utilization of Country's Human Resources
working women

Gender-balanced Workforce Ensures Better Utilization of Country's Human Resources

A company hiring women professionals needs to provide certain basic facilities and infrastructure that would encourage them to stay on
4 min read
Work-Life Balance: The Way Forward For India Inc.
women workforce

Work-Life Balance: The Way Forward For India Inc.

Of the 24 hours of an average working executive, regardless of their gender, about 9 to 11 hours are spent away from home to cater to the demands of our work.
4 min read
Maternity Benefits (Amendment) Bill 2016: A Step towards Bringing Women Back to Work
Government policy

Maternity Benefits (Amendment) Bill 2016: A Step towards Bringing Women Back to Work

Why are women leaving the workforce in the first place?
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.